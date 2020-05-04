In an extraordinary summer and an extraordinary situation, Velez-Malaga vows to have the cleanest and safest beaches

VELEZ-MALAGA Town Hall’s Beaches department is already planning for the a summer season.

“We want to set an example in all respects of safety,” Jesus Perez Atencia told the local Spanish press.

Not only would his department improve beach-cleaning, Perez Atencia revealed: “We will have a ‘Control Adviser’ monitoring the number of people using the beaches and providing health information to prevent possible Covid-19 contagion amongst beachgoers,” the councillor said.

This was just one of the town hall’s intended measures, he continued, while admitting that it would require a considerable amount of effort to ensure that the local beaches were safe “in all senses of the word.”

Perez Atencia explained that first aid and lifesavers’ posts will be disinfected each day and face masks distributed at controls along the town’s coastline.

“It is going to be an extraordinary summer in an extraordinary situation that we have to be prepared for. Velez-Malaga will not only have the cleanest beaches this summer, it will also have the safest,” Perez Atencia vowed.



