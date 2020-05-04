Hygiene kits for local businesses reopening their doors under lockdown easing on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ADRA Council has prepared hygiene kits for local businesses which are opening their doors once again under the easing of the lockdown restrictions.

The personal protection materials are to help prevent coronavirus infection and allow business activity to get safely underway.

Each packet contains reusable and surgical face masks, throwaway gloves and hydro-alcoholic solution. There are also protective screens for employees for establishments where due to the nature of the business there is more direct contact with customers.

The Adra administration said that ensuring correct health and safety had been one of the main issues raised by representatives of the municipal business community in recent virtual meetings with Mayor Manuel Cortes.

The mayor assured the representatives the council has been working as far as it can to protect and support concerns forced to shut up shop under the State of Alarm, beginning with the offer of basic PPE kits to protect businesses and the public, especially given the complications in supply due to the health crisis.

Businesses are able to request the kits via the council’s social media pages, by emailing the local authority at informacion@adra.es, or by calling 950 400 400 Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm.



