GREECE allows Hairdressers, Florists and Bookstores to open today with Hotels taking bookings for June

GREECE has begun to lift its lockdown which was imposed six weeks ago to reduce the spread of the coronavirus as residents flooded the streets in their thousands.

Hairdressers, florists, and bookstores have reopened from today, with further measures including hotels opening by next month.

Greece, a country of 11 million people, has so far registered 2,626 cases of coronavirus, with 144 deaths, far fewer than in many other European countries. Greeks no longer need a form stating a valid reason – such as shopping for food or medicine, or taking physical exercise – for permission to leave their homes.

However, similar to Spain, face masks are mandatory when using public transport and in shops, which police are carrying out inspections of. Other small stores including spas and opticians are allowed to open from today, while schools, restaurants, and bars will reopen later this month.

All the major airlines are making plans to fly back to Greece and holidaymakers to Greece will be pleased to hear that hotels are opening from June 1, although this is expected to be for domestic travellers initially.