Good results for 90 Home Care auxiliaries get the all-clear following tests for Covid-19 in Almuñecar

APPROXIMATELY 90 auxiliaries from GTS, which provides Almuñecar Town Hall’s Home Care service, were tested for Covid-19.

All tested negative for the coronavirus, announced Almuñecar’s mayor Trinidad Herrera.

“This was important because the Home Care auxiliaries are an at-risk collective,” she said.

The tests provided by the Junta de Andalucia were carried out by Almuñecar health centre staff at the Francisco Bonet sports complex and the GTS employees had to wait only 15 minutes after providing a blood sample to learn the results.

An ambulance was waiting to transfer anybody testing positive but this was not needed.

The mayor said afterwards that she was not surprised that the GTS staff had all tested negative: “The results corroborate and confirm that Almuñecar is fortunate in that sense.”

She also stressed that the local administration still had to take care and should not let its guard down.





“We have all been exemplary during quarantine, for which I am proud and satisfied at the local population’s response,” Herrera said. “But I repeat that we cannot let our guard down.”