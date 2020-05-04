Good Morning Britain Anchorman Piers Morgan in Self Isolation Waiting for Covid-19 Test Results

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
@piersmorgan, #piersmorgan

Piers Morgan missed his normal slot on Good Morning Britain this morning as he awaits his coronavirus test results

FIFTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Piers had been due to host Monday’s show with Susanna Reid but explained he has been tested for Covid-19 and as a precautionary measure he will not be back on screens until he gets the results back.

Piers tweeted last night:

@piersmorgan, #piersmorgan

-- Advertisement --

The presenter has also attracted positive publicity recently, as one of the famous faces taking on the 2.6 challenge, which replaced the London Marathon and raised money for struggling charities.



LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here