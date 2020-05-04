Good Morning Britain Anchorman Piers Morgan in Self Isolation Waiting for Covid-19 Test Results

Piers Morgan missed his normal slot on Good Morning Britain this morning as he awaits his coronavirus test results

FIFTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Piers had been due to host Monday’s show with Susanna Reid but explained he has been tested for Covid-19 and as a precautionary measure he will not be back on screens until he gets the results back.

Piers tweeted last night:

The presenter has also attracted positive publicity recently, as one of the famous faces taking on the 2.6 challenge, which replaced the London Marathon and raised money for struggling charities.