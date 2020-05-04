Gibraltar in talks with Spain on how to open frontier to allow travel between Spain & the Rock amid Covid-19

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has confirmed that he is having talks with the Spanish Foreign Ministry about opening the frontier to allow people to travel between Spain and the Rock – with restrictions – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This will obviously be a reciprocal arrangement,” pointed out Picardo. “If the frontier opens for us to be able to go to Spain other than for work or because we live there, it would also obviously open also for Spanish residents to be able to come to Gibraltar.”

However, “strict measures” would have to be put in place, such as temperature checks of people entering Gibraltar, he explained. “People who have a temperature, for example, will be denied entry,” Picardo confirmed. He said he also wants to potentially “be able to offer a test at the frontier” to check for the virus. A document outlining a detailed route out of the lockdown, entitled ‘Unlock the Rock’ will be published on May 6, he added.