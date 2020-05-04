Costa chaos as motorists queue for HOURS at drive-throughs

Motorists queued for hours to get a drink at Costa drive-throughs this morning, sparking fears people are ignoring lockdown measures as more high street chains reopen.

Tailbacks stretched around the block at takeaway chains in Edinburgh, Wakefield and Glasgow today as drivers waited to get their coffee fix.

At the weekend, eager customers queued for more than a mile to get a coffee at a branch in Snowhill Retail Park in Yorkshire as it reopened after more than a month on Saturday.

But it has led to a furious backlash from key workers, who claim people venturing out for takeaway food and drinks are ignoring warnings and pleas from the government and NHS staff to remain at home.

Four Costa Coffee branches re-opened in Manchester, Bristol, and Mansfield – two delivery only, two drive-through – on April 24, a month after the lockdown began.

And on April 2, a further 12 delivery only and 17 drive-through stores re-opened in towns and cities including Croydon, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, and Newcastle.



