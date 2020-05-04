Coronavirus Daily Testing Falls Far Below Government’s 100k Target

Daily tests in the UK for coronavirus have dropped back below the Government’s 100,000 target.

In total 76,496 tests were carried out in the 24 hours prior to 9am this morning. The number fell due to a ‘weekend dip’, according to national medical director of England Dr Stephen Powis.

He said: ‘You will see that testing capacity has ramped up very quickly over the last week or so and we are now at a very high level of testing.

‘Over 100,000, a little bit of a dip in the weekend but we anticipate that that testing capacity will continue to increase. It’s a very important component of our approach going forward.’

Michael Gove stated there had been more than 1,206,405 coronavirus tests in total carried out in the UK as of 9am on Sunday. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also confirmed the UK death coronavirus toll had risen to 28,446.

He noted that 14,248 people are currently being treated in hospital, compared to 14,695 recorded on Saturday.



