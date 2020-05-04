Chaos Warning in Spain for Areas like Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca if Emergency Laws are Scrapped

Spain has been given a stark “chaos” warning if the country´s emergency laws are not extended this week in the fight against the coronavirus.

The tough language has come from a government minister today(May 4) as Wednesday´s vote in parliament is not expected to be as straight-forward for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as on the previous three occasions.

The minority PSOE-Podemos coalition government does not have an overall majority, but have sailed through other Alarm votes helped mainly by abstentions of other leading parties.

The main opposition Partido Popular, under Pablo Casado, are threatening to vote against the latest State of Alarm extension until May 25, leading to some high political drama and strong words as Spain battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

Transport and Mobility Minister José Luis Ábalos said that if the Alarm extension fails to be supported, all “the sacrifices made so far will have been pointless”.

He added that the emergency laws are “the most effective legal instrument” to fight Covid-19 because it grants authorities the exceptional power to restrict freedom of movement.

“There’s no Plan B, no alternative” to the State of Alarm, Ábalos told reporters in Madrid today.

Health Minister Salvador Illa added that restriction measures were “indispensable.”

Meanwhile, Spain has pledged 125 million euros to developing a global response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Speaking at a virtual fundraising event hosted by the European Union, Sanchez said Spain would contribute 50 million euros to the Global Vaccine Alliance and 75 million euros to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.