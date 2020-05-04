BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRENCH health officials say there have been 306 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total deaths: 25,201.

In detail, the General Directorate of Health has 15,826 deaths in hospitals (+ 243 in 24 hours) and 9,312 (+ 63) in medico-social establishments, in particular in nursing homes.

Currently, 25,548 patients remain hospitalised in the country to date due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. This represents a decrease of 267 beds occupied in 24 hours despite the admission of 699 new patients. “Since the start of the epidemic, 93,372 people have been hospitalized, 51,371 people have returned home, not to mention the tens of thousands of people healed in town,” adds the DGS.

