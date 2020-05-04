As Spain’s residents pick up fines for breaking confinement laws Euro Weekly spoke to our political expert to find out where they stand.

IN Spain, more than 180,000 fines have been imposed and more than 1,500 arrests have been made for breaking confinement regulations.

EWN spoke to our man in the know when it comes to Spanish politics and rights, Jose Maria Rodrigo.

Jose Maria told us that under the Spanish constitution residents and those visiting the country have fundamental rights. These rights include the freedom of movement and under law the State of Alarm cannot affect this.

However, there is a very fine line to tread as although movement is a right, should a police officer stop you and ask you to do something and you refuse, this is classed as disobedience. Being fined can be appealed in court but disobeying a police officer cannot.

With the high number of fines being received law companies will be in great demand in fighting for appeals for residents who wish to question how their fundamental rights. During this unprecedented situation and no ad hoc sanctioning legislation has been created, meaning regulation of sanctions will be based on the general Citizen Security Law.