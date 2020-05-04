Alfaz’s Equality councillor’s fair shares call to families over sharing housework and childcare during and after lockdown

ALFAZ’S Equality department has published an online guide to closing the gender gap inside the home.

In some homes this has widened still further during families enforced confinement during the Covid-19 health crisis.

“The guide lays the foundation for future co-existence,” Guijarro said. “It is necessary to change the guidelines inside the home, encouraging a fairer division of household tasks and looking after those in their care.”

The councillor went on to comment that according to 2019 figures from Spain’s Statistics Institute, women who worked outside the home carried out 77.5 per cent of housework and cooking, compared with 33 per cent of their male partners who were also in jobs.



