Policia Nacional officers in Velez-Malaga stopping lockdown flouters discover an alleged fraudster wanted in Almeria and Valencia

CONSTANT traffic controls to detect lockdown flouters are currently assisting Spain’s police in locating wrongdoers.

Thanks to a check on drivers, Policia Nacional officers in Velez-Malaga were able to detain a 45-year-old Spanish male wanted in Almeria province and Valencia on fraud charges.

Originally stopped in Velez-Malaga for ignoring travel restrictions at the end of last month, police found on identifying him that five court orders had been issued against him between last September and January this year.

An Almeria court and another in Valencia had issued warrants for his arrest and imprisonment, while others in Vera, Berja and Almeria City had requested that he should be arrested and brought before them.



