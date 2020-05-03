The Show Must Go On Following Sad Death of Former Theatre President on Spain’s Costa del Sol

JUST as the team at Fuengirola’s Salon Varietes was congratulating all of their artists who had performed in two online shows, they were struck by the news that former President Geoffrey Bennetts had succumbed to Covid-19 and had sadly died on the evening of May 2.

Many of his friends from the theatre have expressed their shock and condolences to his wife Ellie, son Simon and daughter Annabel and anyone who wishes to add their observations are invited to join the Official Salon Varietes Theatre Group at Facebook.

It is probable that the SV latest online programme which consists of Songs from the Movies including some requested by Facebook friends will still go ahead with two performances one on Wednesday May 6 and the next on the following Wednesday May 13, so check the Facebook page for times.