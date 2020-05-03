The Chairman of one of Costa del Sol’s Premier Hospitality Groups speaks Exclusively to Euro Weekly News

ONE of the landmarks of dining and entertainment in Banus is La Sala and Chairman of the Group, Ian Radford shared some of his plans for the easing of the State of Alarm lockdown after his first team meeting to discuss the future.

Within 48 hours of talking to him, however things had changed for the better and now there will be more openings and earlier than expected.

All during the coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic, Villa Toscana, the pizza division has been delivering quality Italian food and as part of the group’s commitment to the community has been supplying food free of charge to local health workers.

Now that the government has indicated that in Phase 1 terraces can be open with 50 per cent capacity, things are easier for the Sala directors and they have decided on the following plan (subject of course to amendment).

The Havana 65 Cocktail Bar in the Av Marques del Duero in San Pedro will open for drinks only on May 11.

La Sala Banus will open for food and drinks on May 15 as will Villa Toscana just across the road.

La Sala by the Beach which relies more heavily on tourist visits will probably open towards the end of May, possibly for weekends initially.





Reservations will be required and to keep up-to-date, visit the Sala Group website as the company gears itself to make September the new May.

Ian is the first to admit that the group has lost out financially from the shutdown as they had more 10,000 advance reservations running into the summer and know that not everyone will be able to take these up for a number of reasons.

Despite this however he and his colleagues have done all they can to keep their staff in the loop as they are a great team and he is comfortable that people still want to get to Marbella and to visit La Sala as soon as they can.

The company is committed to ensure that staff and customers will be well cared for and after receiving certificates confirming that the premises are Covid-19 free they will comply with all health and safety requirements to ensure that things stay that way.