TAKE OFF: Wizz Air completes first flight from Spain’s Canary Island to London

THE British Embassy in Madrid have confirmed that Wizz air have completed their first flight connecting the Canary Islands to London UK.

The low cost airline Wizz air have successfully completed their flights from Tenerife to London Luton today, despite its alleged cancelled flights from the Canary Islands and the U.K. yesterday.

It has been confirmed that the Airlines next scheduled flight will be departing from Tenerife to London on Tuesday.

The airline has recently confirmed that there will be “enhanced” health and safety measures amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Cabin crew were required to wear masks and gloves on flight and distributed sanitising wipes for passengers.

The aircraft will be disinfected overnight and magazines have been removed from the aircraft.



