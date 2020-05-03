Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Eye-up $13 Million Mansion in ‘A list’ LA Neighbourhood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to buy a $13 million mansion round the corner from Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck, complete with a ‘granny annex’ for Doria, according to sources close to the couple.

The Sussexes are said to be eyeing up a sprawling six-bedroom home near LA’s wealthy neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades and are planning to have Meghan’s mom Doria move in with them and baby Archie.

A source close to couple said: “Once quarantine and lockdown are over, Harry and Meghan will be moving into their new pad – and they want Doria to be included in these plans.

“She is hugely independent though and doesn’t want to be in their space. She will have her own granny annex.”

It is being sold by Fast and Furious film producer Steve Chasman, and celebrity neighbours include Tom Hanks and Ben Affleck.

"The family have been joking that Meghan and Harry will now have a babysitter on tap, but the reality is Meghan doesn't trust many people and Doria is her rock and her biggest champion." Harry has also grown close to her so, believe it or not, he was receptive to the idea of living with his mother-in-law.




