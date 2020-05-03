Holly ‘Willow-Booby’ Suddenly Quits Celebrity Juice after 12 years on the Show

Holly Willoughby has ‘quit’ the Celebrity Juice game show after 12 ‘fantastic’ years. The 39-year-old currently appears as a team captain on the show, alongside host Keith Lemon and fellow captain Mel B.

A friend of the This Morning star has now claimed she has departed the show. ‘She absolutely loves being on the show, she has loved it but she felt it was time now,’ she said.

‘She wants to spend more time with her family, filming Celebrity Juice takes up an evening that she could be spending with her family. ‘She is, after all, one of the busiest women in showbiz.’

-- Advertisement --

Holly told the ITV2 show’s producers about her decision last week after filming several lockdown editions with host Leigh Francis, 47. Since launching the panel series in 2008 Holly — mum to Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, five — has become one of the UK’s most successful female TV presenters.

She fronts ITV daytime show This Morning, alongside Phillip Schofield, 58, and filled in for Ant McPartlin, 44, two years ago on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The TV presenter had only nice things to say about Lemon, writing: “I remember starting this journey with you and saying ‘I think this might work’… my goodness me it did… three friends, you me and @fearnecotton … and that is what is at the heart of it.. friendship… [sic].”

Ahead of the reports, Lemon shared a video of Willoughby on Instagram, in which he looks shocked as she shouts the word “f***” at the screen.



