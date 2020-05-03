Holidaymakers flying to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca will be forced to wear Covid-19 protection as three UK airports prepare for travel after lockdown is lifted

Passengers at Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports will now be required to wear face masks and gloves in the first unilateral move of its kind among UK airports.

PASSENGERS will be expected to bring their own PPE, although some supplies will be on standby.

The three airports, which typically see around 60 million passengers a year, are also trialling temperature checks and considering asking passengers to make a health declaration before entering any terminals.

The move comes after pressure on ministers, accused of being “slow to work with airports,” on how air travel will operate once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Eurostar earlier announced its passengers must wear face masks from tomorrow (Monday, May 4).

The international high-speed train service says the policy will apply to both its trains and its stations.

Those without a mask could be refused travel.

All travellers to France will face a compulsory two-week quarantine and possible isolation when they arrive in the country to help combat the spread of coronavirus, the health minister said on Saturday.



