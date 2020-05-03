Holiday Bookings to Spain’s Costa Blanca & Costa del Sol sky rocket after yesterday’s government announcement

Holiday Bookings to Spain’s Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol skyrocketed after Spain’s PM, Pedro Sanchez, announced further easing of the emergency lockdown by allowing bars and restaurants to open their doors to customers.

RIAN RODBER, travel agent said: “A massive spike in bookings hit our website last night after it was announced bars and restaurants would be functional – we had hundreds of emails asking if it was correct and when we replied yes – the bookings flooded in creating the highest sales of the year so far – Benidorm was the most popular with Benalmadena just behind, although the Canary Islands were high top, bookings are mainly for August and September.”

Government sources said on Saturday that from May 11, bars and restaurants would be able to open their pavement terraces and outdoor dining areas filling them to 50 per cent of their capacity, not 30 per cent as previously announced.

Bar owners and restaurant owners were elated at the news across the Costas, Nicole from Torreblanca, who runs the Anchor bar, said: “I’m going to celebrate that news tonight with a glass of bubbly.”

-- Advertisement --

“It’s great news to hear,” said Mick Duke from Duke’s bar, Costa Blanca, he went on to say “at last, there is some light at the end of the tunnel, it will be brilliant to see some of of our old customers again, cheers Sanchez!”