Good Covid-19 Pandemic News for British Expat Stronghold in the Costa Blanca area of Spain

LATEST figures on the coronavirus pandemic has produced some positive and welcome news for one Costa Blanca community in Spain.

The Sunday briefing(May 3) from the Valencian Health Ministry has reported no new Covid-19 deaths or cases in the last 24 hours in the Orihuela health department area.

That´s the first time that has happened since the start of the coronavirus crisis, meaning that are still 163 active cases in the British expat-populated Orihuela area, along with 15 people that have sadly died.

Unfortunately two more people have passed away in the last day in the Torrevieja health area, along with one additional new case.

That means there is now a total of 546 cases across the Vega Baja region, split between 383 in Torrevieja, and 163 in Orihuela.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 64 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 49 dying from the coronavirus in the Torrevieja district, and 15 in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.





The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.