Emergency services in Costa Blanca’s Valencia region transfer three cyclists to hospital on the second day of relaxed confinement in Spain

Emergency services in Costa Blanca’s Valencia region have treated three cyclists this morning, on the second day of ‘allowed individual sport’ in Spain.

ALL three male cyclists, aged 15, 52 and 57, were treated after falling while riding their bikes and taken to hospital.

At 8am, the Emergency Information and Communication Centre (CICU) was alerted to a cyclist who was hurt as he was riding uphill to the Ermita de Vinaròs.

A Basic Life Support unit was despatched, and the health team assisted the 15-year-old cyclist with cervicalgia before has been transferred to the Regional Hospital of Vinaròs.

-- Advertisement --

Just over an hour later, at 9.15am, CICU treated a cyclist who came off his bike while cycling in a mountain area in the municipality of Petrer.

A Basic Life Support unit treated the 57-year-old-man for head trauma and chest contusion.

He was then taken to Elda Hospital in an SVB ambulance.

Shortly after, at 9.30am, the CICU was alerted to the fall of another cyclist on the N-340 in Cocentaina.





The 52-year-old cyclist was treated at the scene, though details have not been released, and was ‘evacuated to the Virgen de los Lirios Hospital in Alcoi.’