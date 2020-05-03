Burger Chain McDonald´s is Asking For UK Rent Relief due to Coronavirus Shutdown

MULTI-BILLION dollar-valued international burger chain McDonald’s wants some of their UK landlords to slash their rents due to their stores have to totally close due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company says that 75 per cent of their worldwide outlets have remained open during the Covid-19 pandemic by using delivery, takeaway, and drive-through sales.

That has not been in the case in the UK, which has seen their stores totally close, along with countries like Spain and Italy.

McDonald´s faces a quarterly rent bill in late June, and they have said that “given the unprecedented situation”, they have started talking with some of their British landlords to see what support they could get.

The company say they plan to reopen 15 UK stores for delivery only services from May 13.

A McDonald´s spokesman said: “We have opened a dialogue with some of our landlords to discuss how they might offer support on rent and service charges for a short period due to our restaurants not trading”.



