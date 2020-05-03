British Expats Calling for Massive Support as Markets Start to Reopen in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas of Spain

BRITISH expats were amongst the hundreds of happy shoppers returning to a market in the Costa Blanca area of Spain and called for support for the stallholders.

San Fulgencio hosted its first market yesterday (May 2) at La Marina since the beginning of the State of Alarm in mid-March.

One British resident, Mary Mills, said on Facebook: “We now have to get behind the stallholders by supporting them.”

Another resident more dramatically posted: ”If this fails, we all fail!”

The Saturday market organisers said that they welcomed around 350 customers, and the day went by without any complaints or incidents.

In comparison with normal times, there were only a small number of stalls, but both traders and customers stuck to the health and safety rules and the social distancing measures that have been put into place.

Everyone was given disposable gloves and hand gel sanitiser as they entered the market via the single entry point, where user numbers were monitored all the time.





The Tuesday market in San Fulgencio village and the Thursday market on La Marina urbanisation will also go ahead with the same measures in place.