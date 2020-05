327 people who tested positive have died in hospitals in England.

THIS is down from 370 deaths yesterday.

The numbers show a continuing trend of the number of hospital deaths slowly falling.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have not yet released their figures.

Sadly the real number of lives lost to Covid-19 will be higher when the Department of Health confirms it later, as this does not include those who died in care homes, hospices and private addresses.