Weeks of Isolation Lead to Extra Coronavirus Action for Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Residents in Spain

RESORTS and inland locations across the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas of Spain have been busy taking a safety first attitude, as residents are now allowed to go for outdoor walks and exercises.

Local authorities like Orihuela on the southern Costa Blanca have been getting things ready in recent days, by stepping up disinfection work in areas that will attract a lot of walkers.

The week saw the announcement of the relaxation of State of Alarm rules in a series of phases to see Spain hit a “new normal” by the end of June.

Permission for outdoor exercise is part of the early phases and that has meant the normally-busy tourist area of the Orihuela Costa seeing an increased amount of spraying.

Benches and promenade areas at Punta Prima, La Zenia, Cabo Roig, Aguamarina, Campoamor and Mil Palmeras have been targetted by the local council.

Orihuela’s emergencies councillor, Víctor Valverde, said that special machines had been brought to carry out the extra cleaning and disinfection across the Orihuela Costa and the municipality.



