UK Property Buyers Desperately Needed by Estate Agents in Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol areas of Spain

ESTATE agents in Spain are badly wanting the return of UK property buyers in the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol areas of the country.

A group of realtors on the Costa Blanca believe that restoring air travel is vital and have called on Alicante-Elche airport bosses to bring back a regular schedule of European flights as soon as possible.

The Association of Real Estate Developers of the Province of Alicante have asked the airport chief, Laura Navarro, to do all she can to get the flights back to help in the recovery of the local economy and to boost property sales.

-- Advertisement --

The real estate lobby group have told Navarro that foreign buyers from countries like the UK are vital to their businesses and to the Alicante Province economy as a whole.

Alicante-Elche airport is operated by AENA, who are in charge of nearly all of Spain’s airports, and the property agents want Alicante-Elche airport to be in the forefront of restoring international flights.

The agents quoted figures running into billions that are invested in the area by overseas property purchasers, and all the associated money that is brought in by non-Spaniards.

AENA have already been working on a plan that would see international services resumed in as safe an environment as possible, but are taking their lead from the demands and orders of the national government.



