UK Foreign Beach Lovers Getting Holiday Safety Plan in Costa Blanca Resort in Spain

AN area of the southern Costa Blanca in Spain that offers some popular beaches that are favourites for UK holidaymakers are getting a safety plan done, ahead of their reopening.

Pilar de la Horadada council is working on a series of measures that will swing into action once they decide that it´s safe for people to go onto the beach.

Some areas of the Costa Blanca have already allowed access for walks, but the majority are still closed.

Pilar´s environment department is looking at how it can promote good accessibility and attract visitors to the beaches in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Environment councillor Pedro Moya said:”It is a priority to develop a plan that regulates the use and enjoyment of our beaches, taking into account all possible scenarios in the near future.”

The plan is about formulating measures that take into account all eventualities over beach entrances and exits, as well as looking at beach bars and terraces.

Valencian regional government rulings over the use of beaches will be taken on board within the contingency work done by Pilar council.



