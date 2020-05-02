UK Coronavirus Downing Street Briefing sees Big Government Pledge to Help Vulnerable People

THE daily Downing Street coronavirus news briefing has seen Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick announce a major pledge to help vulnerable people in British society.

Jenrick said that a £76m package had been put together to help charities which address domestic abuse, vulnerable children and victims of modern-day slavery

The additional support will ensure safe spaces and accommodation for survivors of domestic abuse and their children, as well as funding the recruitment of additional specialists for victims of domestic violence.

He confirmed that 1,129,907 tests for coronavirus had been carried out in the UK, and 105,937 tests carried out on Friday.

Figures show that 182,260 people have tested positive, and 28,131 have now died, which is an increase of 621 fatalities since yesterday (May 1).

The minister was asked about the aviation industry with recent job loss announcements coming from British Airways and budget carrier, Ryanair.

Jenrick said: “The sector was an extremely important one strategically as well as an industry which employs a great deal of people.





“If there’s more we can do, we will do so”.

Dr Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, acknowledged that the UK has passed the peak of the pandemic, but added that we “have a lot of work still to do.”