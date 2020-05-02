Twice as many new Covid-19 cases than recoveries in Spain’s Costa Almeria in last 24 hours

ALMERIA has registered twice the number of new Covid-19 cases than new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Another 13 people have tested positive for coronavirus since Friday, pushing up the total number of infections in the province to 592.

The number who have recovered from the illness over the same period is seven. So far 343 people have beaten the virus.

There has also been another coronavirus-related death in Almeria since yesterday. The current provincial fatality tally is 49.

Hospitalisations have gone up by one patient to 208, while the number needing intensive treatment remains the same, at 37.