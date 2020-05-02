Three-quarters of the British public want lockdown extended, reveals new survey

A new YouGov poll has revealed that 75% of Brits actually support extending the lockdown next week.

ANOTHER Ipsos MORI survey suggests that Brits are developing a fear of carrying out activities that people used to do pre-Covid-19.

The new YouGov poll of 3,152 adults has revealed that 77% of the British public would like to see the lockdown continue. In fact, 46% said they would “strongly support” the decision to extend the lockdown, while 31% said they would “somewhat support” an extension. Only 15% are opposed to an extension, with 8% saying they “did not know”.

Another recent poll carried out by Ipsos MORI, suggests that the majority of the public are actually nervous about doing everyday activities that they used to before the pandemic, from taking public transport to going out to eat or having a drink with mates – once the restrictions are lifted.

The Ipsos MORI survey reveals that 67% of the British public would be uncomfortable with attending public events, and 61% are uncomfortable about using public transport or going out to bars and restaurants. Approximately 43% said that they worry about going shopping, and around 48% cited discomfort with sending their kids to school. Around 35% are not comfortable with going back to work either. And another 33% said they are actually uncomfortable about meeting friends and family, after the lockdown.

Which begs the question, is the British public getting comfortable with the lockdown, or has ‘coronaphobia’ set in? Whichever the case, it spells serious consequences for the UK’s economy.



