Spanish barber & clients receive hefty fine for flouting Spain’s lockdown restrictions

Local police in Madrid’s Toledo have fined a barber and his clients for flouting Spain’s lockdown restrictions.

The barber was reported to be cutting a client’s hair when he was caught, although all hairdressers and barbershops are supposed to be closed, until at least May 4, when restrictions will be eased and people can get a haircut with an appointment.

According to the local police, the 39-year-old barber and his two clients, have been charged with flouting lockdown restrictions, and they will all receive a hefty fine of between €601-€30,000 each. In short, one very pricey haircut.