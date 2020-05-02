Spain’s Government makes face masks obligatory for all public transport – from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca – from May 4

At today’s press conference, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that face masks will be obligatory on public transport from Monday May 4.

APPROXIMATELY six million face masks will be distributed across public transport networks throughout the country – at bus, train and metro stations, confirmed Sánchez. Around another seven million is to be distributed by Spanish municipalities, and a further 1.5 million through social organisations, he added.

Today, after almost seven weeks of confinement, all of Spain’s citizens have been finally been allowed to go out for a walk or solo exercise, such as running or cycling, for up to an hour a day, albeit under a strict timetable (as reported). The move follows the relaxation of confinement measures, which began last weekend with children under 14 allowed to be taken out by one parent for a walk/exercise for just an hour a day.

On Monday, some more businesses can open their doors to the public. Sánchez explained that businesses, such as bookshops, hardware stores, hairdressers, garages, etc, will be able to accept customers by appointment only, with a limit of one customer permitted per employee. Restaurants will also be able to take orders by phone or over the internet, but for collection only. The elderly and those in vulnerable situations will be given priority, and they will also benefit from a separate timetable to avoid the risk of Covid-19 contagion.