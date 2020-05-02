Sanchez Extends Emergency Measures in UK Expat areas of Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in Spain

SPAIN´s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said today(May 2) that he will be asking for a fourth extension of the country´s State of Alarm, as restrictions continue in areas like the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

The widely-expected request would see the emergency period continue for an extra 15 days through to May 25, and will be lodged in parliament this coming Wednesday.

The Spanish leader said that renewing the State of Alarm periods in 15 day blocks appears to work in terms able to review situation over the coronavirus pandemic over a useful period of time, and it also runs parallel to loosening the restrictions over the previously announced series of phases.

That has included allowing people this weekend to go outside for walks and exercise for the first time since the State of Alarm started.

Other loosening includes smaller businesses reopening this Monday, and then limited terrace service for bars and restaurants the following week.

Sanchez said that continuing to use the State of Alarm renewals was the only satisfactory way of going forward.

“There is no plan B. The only plan is that of the State of Alarm. Until we win the battle against the coronavirus, we know that the restrictions that we put into place has protected many people and is an effective tool against the spread of Covid-19”.





The Premier also announced that the wearing of masks on all public transport would be made compulsory from Monday, and that millions more of them would be distributed around the country.

He said that six million masks would be available at bus and train stations, and another seven million would be given to individual municipalities to distribute in their areas.

Sanchez, speaking at the Palacio de La Moncloa , revealed that he´s setting up a 16 billion euro pot to give out non-refundable grants to the country´s regional governments like Andalucia and Valencia to combat some of the economic downturns caused by the pandemic.