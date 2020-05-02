Recoveries three times higher than new coronavirus contagions in Spain’s holiday islands Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca in last 24 hours

THE number of people recovering from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands in the last 24 hours is nearly three times higher than the number of new confirmed cases.

Another 23 people on the archipelago have beaten the virus since Friday, compared with eight testing positive for Covid-19, according to the most recent Health Ministry figures.

The new totals are 1,268 and 1,902 respectively.

-- Advertisement --

Tragically another four people have lost their lives to the illness, pushing up the fatality tally to 197.

There are therefore currently 437 active coronavirus cases on the islands.

By May 1, 42,214 laboratory Covid-19 tests had been carried out in the Balearics: 37,338 PCR and 4,876 antibody tests.

In all 334 of the islands’ medical workers have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. This represents 17 per cent of the case total.



