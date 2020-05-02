New Covid-19 cases on Spain’s Costa Blanca north region increase by 305 in last 24 hours

Costa Blanca’s Valencia Community has registered 305 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 12,514 since the start of the pandemic.

OF these, 135 are in the Alicante Province, 135 are in Valencia and 35 in Castellon.

Across the region there are currently 3,961 active cases.

There have been 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, three more than yesterday, bringing the total number of fatalities due to coronavirus to 1,266.

A breakdown shows there have been 448 deaths in Alicante, 625 in Valencia and 193 in the province of Castellon, according to data provided by the Regional Ministry of Health.

By province, the total number of positive cases is 4,281 in the province of Alicante, with 1,083 active cases, 6,477 in Valencia, with 2,280 active cases and 1,756 in Castellon, with 598 cases still ongoing.