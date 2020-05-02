Madrid first responders save a cyclist’s life while an elderly walker has died after both have heart attacks on the first day of relaxed confinement in Spain

An elderly walker has died of fatal heart attack while Madrid police and first responders managed to save the life of a cyclist who suffered similar complications on the first day of relaxed confinement measures in Spain.

THE 70-year-old man passed away walking along Avenida de la Albufera in Vallecas, while a male cyclist riding his bicycle in Puente de Toledo is in serious condition after having a heart attack, a spokeswoman for Emergency Madrid has confirmed.

National Police officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the pensioner at around 10am, before the SAMUR Civil Protection took over.

But after half an hour they were unable to revive him and were only able to confirm his death.

-- Advertisement --

The second incident occurred in Puente de Toledo.

According to sources, police officers performed CPR on the cyclist, while they waited for the arrival of SAMUR PC. They were eventually able to resuscitate the rider and transferred him to the 12 de Octubre Hospital.

The two events occurred on the first day expats and Spaniards have been allowed to go out for walks and to take part in individual sport, respecting the time slots established by the Spanish government.



