Lockdown Easing in British Expat Areas of Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in Spain Sees Police Getting Geared Up

THE easing of Spain’s lockdown restrictions on outdoor walks and exercise in British expat areas of the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca has seen some police forces gearing up with more equipment.

In the southern Costa Blanca’s Vega Baja region, cops are getting more protective materials as the State of Alarm measures have been reduced.

The CEMPOL Police Emergency Coordination Centre is supplying the items, which have been delivered to the police in Dolores for onward distribution to neighbouring forces.

The latest batch includes 600 FFP2 level masks, 5,000 gloves, 697 protective glasses and 158 bottles of hydrogel.

It’s the seventh such consignment sent to Dolores during the coronavirus crisis, which has seen it receive nearly 10,000 masks and 25,000 gloves for the Local Police in the Vega Baja.

Patrols are being stepped up still further with the more liberal isolation rules coinciding with a hot spell of weather and the May bank holiday weekend.



