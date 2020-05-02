Kind-Hearted UK Expats Generously Support Starving Homeless in Costa Blanca area of Spain during Covid-19 Crisis

GENEROUS British expats have joined other foreign residents in the south of the Costa Blanca to donate to a special appeal to help homeless people get fed and obtain essential supplies.

The fundraiser has seen thousands of euros raised for charities in Torrevieja, who are helping the less well-off right across the Vega Baja area during the coronavirus crisis.

The idea was conceived by businessman Ulrich Brack, who has lived in the area since the mid-90’s.

He said: “Some people have seen their very difficult circumstances made even harder during the crisis, and I wanted to give direct help to the most vulnerable in the local community.”

Beneficiaries have included the Torrevieja-based Alimentos Solidarios, who provide meals to the needy, as well as vital hygiene and cleaning products.

They received money to buy supplies thanks to Ulrich’s project, which was christened as Torrevieja Corona Fundraising.

It was supported by local Rotary, Lions and Inner Wheel clubs, as well as businesses, via a social media campaign aimed at international residents in the area to put something back into the Spanish community.





The money raised has helped Alimentos Solidarios to provide help to local homeless people, along with backing from Torrevieja Council, and local chefs and trainees under the banner of Alicante Gastronomic Solidarity.

Food for Alimentos Solidarios and other groups has been prepared for the last few weeks in the kitchens of Torrevieja’s CdT building, which is the home of the city’s hotel and tourism staff training college.

Hundreds of meals are then distributed by Alimentos around the city, as well as by groups covering the Vega Baja area.

Another of Ulrich Brack’s beneficiaries was Torrevieja’s homeless charity, Reach Out, with chairman David Young saying: “God bless, and thank you,” on hearing news of the much-needed gift.

In common with all local charities during the State of Alarm, Reach Out have had to suspend their vital fundraising, and so the money has come in extremely useful.

They’ve also had to let Alimentos Solidarios take over providing food to the homeless, since Reach Out used to give out meals from their central canteen, which had to close due to isolation restrictions.

Ulrich Brack said: “It’s important that foreign residents have provided help to the Spanish people that have made us so welcome, and we have made sure that all of the money raised has gone directly to those who need it.”