GOOD NEWS: 70% Andalucia & Costa Del Sol municipalities register ZERO new Covid-19 cases in last 14 days

According to the Ministry of Health, around 70% of Andalucia’s municipalities have registered no new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the last 14 days.

THAT’S a total of 541 out of around 788 municipalities. In short, that means there is “practically a zero chance of getting infected” with coronavirus inside of those towns, according to the country’s health authority.

The largest towns with no new cases of Covid-19 in Andalusia include La Rinconada, in the North of Seville, with around 38,628 residents, followed by Andújar (36,793 residents), Úbeda (34,345), Cadiz’s Barbate (22,518), Cordoba (approximately 22,000 residents), Moguer in Huelva (about 20,000) and Nerja (around 20,000).

According to Andalucia’s health chiefs, 24 out of 33 of its health districts also have a contagion ratio of less than 10 cases for every 100,000 residents.



