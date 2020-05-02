France’s Health Minister has announced state of emergency extension as they continue plans to ease Coronavirus lockdown.

FRANCE’S Health Minister, Olivier Véran, has announced today that the country will extend their “state of health emergency” imposed to fight the Coronavirus pandemic for another two months until July 24.

A proposal to be put to parliament on Monday said the planned lifting this month of the emergency, which would “be premature” and “could see a risk of the outbreak” intensifying.

France has seen more than 24,500 deaths due to the Covid-19 disease so far. The country is preparing to ease restrictions on May 11 following a strict nationwide lockdown imposed on March 17.

On Friday, International Labour Day, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the exit from lockdown would not signal a return to “normal life”.

“There will be a recovery that will need to be reorganised,” he said. “There will be several phases and May 11 will be one of them.”