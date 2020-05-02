France announces the death of brave French Foreign Legion soldier after explosives attack in Mali.

FRANCE’S presidential office announced on Friday the death of a soldier enrolled in the French Foreign Legion who was fighting in Mali and received fatal injuries in an IED attack.

Brigadier Dymyto Martynyouk was hit by an improvised explosive device during an “operation against terrorist groups” on April 23. The soldier was airlifted to Percy military hospital near Paris for treatment, but sadly passed away. President Emmanuel Macron expressed “profound respect” for his “sacrifice”.

This brings France’s death toll for its military campaign in the Sahel, an area south of the Sahara Desert, to 42.

France started its military operations there in 2013, after Mali asked for help to regain territory that had been seized by Islamist extremists who had hijacked a Touareg rebellion in the country’s northern desert regions in 2012.

-- Advertisement --

The French military succeeded in this initial task, however, the jihadist insurgency has since spread throughout Mali and across the border to Niger and Burkina Faso.