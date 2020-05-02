Expats from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca can still enjoy Feria de los Pueblos world fair this year albeit virtually

Expats around Spain can still enjoy the International Feria de los Pueblos this year albeit virtually – the one event you really can travel the world in just five days.

EVERY year, Fuengirola (in Malaga, Andalusia) hosts a global festival that brings together the cultures and traditions of over 30 countries through their gastronomy, art and music and dance. If you are a fan of the event, then there’s no reason to miss it this year, because you can still enjoy the festival virtually.

“We have asked the participants to prepare meals, to teach us recipes from their countries, customs, traditions, the many things that you see and enjoy when you go to the event,” said Fuengirola’s Councillor for Tourism Rodrigo Romero. “We showcase more than a hundred nationalities living together in perfect peace and harmony in Fuengirola and now that can all be enjoyed from home,” he added.

The countries and regions participating in this new edition of the fair are the Dominican Republic, Brazil, India, Paraguay, Ireland, Spain, Colombia, Romania, Cuba, Australia, Ukraine, Turkey, Venezuela, South Africa, Sweden, Japan, Estonia, Hawaii, Ecuador, Germany, Morocco, Argentina, USA, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Greece, Finland, Chile, Jamaica, Belgium, Great Britain, Bolivia and Uruguay.

Today, will see traditional performances and shows and Sunday is devoted to crafts. Click here for more details.



