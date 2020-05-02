European Road Cycling Championships 2020 postponed by year

The European Road Cycling Championships in Italy this September have been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was set to take place from 9-13 September in the province of Trentino, which will remain as the host.

“This decision was taken in full agreement and cooperation with the parties concerned,” said a European Cycling Union (UEC) statement.

The UEC said options for new dates were 1-5 September or 8-12 September 2021.

It added that the final decision “will be announced in the next few months by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) when it publishes the 2021 calendar”.

The UEC also said it was “working very closely with the UCI and national federations to look at the various alternatives for the 2020 European Road Championships and UEC calendar events this season so that all titles in each category can be awarded in all disciplines”.



