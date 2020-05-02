Efficiency Consultant nicknamed ‘Marbella Man’ earned €2,300 a day from Struggling Welsh Health Board

IT has been learnt that a special advisor who has been dubbed ‘Marbella Man’ was hired by the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) in Wales for nine months at an agreed fee of £360,990 (€415,000).

The terms of the agreement allowed him to spend 20 per cent of his time in his Marbella home, whilst advising the troubled health board how to save money and become more efficient.

Now due to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, his £1,990(€2,300) a day contract has been terminated two months early.

-- Advertisement --

According to BBC Wales, a freedom of information request also revealed that the Welsh government was responsible for contributing £350,000 (€400,000) towards his costs.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has indicated that the board’s projected deficit to the end of the 2019-2020 financial year is expected to be around £57.72million (€66.38million) compared to some £45million (51.75 million) the previous year.