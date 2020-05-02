Easy Jet make public announcement to customers on Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca to when they start flying again under new safety measures

Since we grounded our fleet a few weeks ago, almost all of Europe has been in lockdown. And whilst it gives us all encouragement that some countries are coming out the other side, there is still a great deal of uncertainty about when Europe will start opening up again. As we get a better understanding of when we’ll re-start flying, we will let you know – however, we’re not currently selling any tickets for flights before 18th May. Cancellations are being evaluated daily, and if your flight does get cancelled, you’ll be notified at least seven days in advance. Making life easier for you To help you navigate the uncertainty around your travel plans, we’ve recently launched our Covid-19 Help Hub, which provides all the information you need in one place, including our Covid-19 Refund Form and Flight Vouchers.

Our team are processing refund requests as fast as possible, although the sheer volume of flight cancellations means it is taking longer than normal, so please bear with us. For those of you who choose Flight Vouchers, these can be used for bookings any time in the next 12 months, for flights over the next two years. This includes the recently released Easter ’21 flight schedule, plus the Summer ’21 schedule which will be on sale shortly. For customers with an easyJet holidays booking, all the latest information can be found on the easyJet holidays website. The team have been reaching out to everyone whose plans have been disrupted to share the options available, which include refunds, changes and credit depending on the original departure date. And we’ve released easyJet holidays through to October ’21, working with some great hotels across Europe for when we’re all ready to start travelling again. New health and safety measures While our entire fleet remains grounded, we’re working hard to maintain the aircraft and work on which measures we want to put in place to protect you and our crew when we start flying again. As we get a clearer understanding of what that looks like, we will let you know but rest assured your wellbeing remains our highest priority. Our people When it comes to our colleagues, I’m very proud of how the team has stepped up. easyJet staff have been volunteering at hospitals around Europe as part of a wider effort to support front-line clinical staff. In addition, hundreds of easyJet pilots and cabin crew have been providing peer support in UK hospitals as part of Project Wingman, a volunteering initiative co-founded by easyJet Captain Emma Henderson. We’ve also donated over 35,000 surplus items from our inflight retail range to charities, including over 1,500 products from our Luton Airport base to support the Help NHS Heroes campaign in the UK. We look forward to welcoming you again soon As a group of people who love travelling more than almost anything else, we’re all really missing being in the skies at the moment. But we’re looking forward to sunnier times, when we hope you will choose us as your airline to explore Europe, reunite you with your family and friends, and take you to new and exciting places. Thank you for your ongoing patience and support – and please stay safe.