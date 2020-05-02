Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Residents living above bars in Spain SWAMPED in Beer Flies

Bars lying dormant due to the lockdown are becoming infested with beer flies that are getting into the ventilation systems and drains, swamping residents.

Hundreds of apartment blocks are suffering from beer flies in their thousands that are becoming pests, requests for help have been flooding into sanitary departments but they are grossly understaffed due to the coronavirus.

Families with children already cooped up for weeks now have to suffer a plague of insects flying into their apartments, unable to contact the bar owners, worried parents have been dousing the windows with buckets of disinfectant and squirting fly spray everywhere as that’s all they can buy at the moment.

-- Advertisement --

Professional Cleaning firms cannot get access to most of the bars as some Ex-pats are stuck in the UK, not particularly rushing to get back as they face a desolated tourist market and of course full disinfection of their premises before they even start.

Hundreds face denuncias but with the court system clogged up, it will be months if not years before anything comes of it.

The million-dollar question is, how many bars will be ready to open when the they get the green light to do so, and will they even have the money to?

Ever wondered why flies are attracted to beer? Flies sense glycerol that yeasts make during fermentation. Specifically, they found that Gr64e, a receptor associated with neurons located in the fly’s mouth-parts, is instrumental in signaling a good taste for beer.



