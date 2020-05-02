Costa Blanca is currently the most popular holiday spot in Spain for lockdown Brits

BRITISH holidaymakers have been looking for their next trip despite being in lockdown – with Costa Blanca seeking a spike in online searches.

Research conducted by TravelSupermarket revealed October and November 2020 have seen increases in searches for package holiday prices.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean Brits are booking their holidays just yet, it could suggest that some are looking ahead to the future, especially with bargain deals available.

Long-haul holidays are also appearing to be much more appealing, with trips to the Maldives, Las Vegas and Orlando some of the top destinations.

This is a huge shift compared to last year which saw primarily European destinations such as Tenerife, Majorca and the Algarve on the list.

Emma Coulthurst, travel commentator at TravelSupermarket explained: “Some of people’s time during lockdown is being used to compare prices for exotic beach escapes or trips to some of the world’s most entertainment-filled cities and October and November have become the most popular departure months to search.

“There is one clear anomaly though: the most-searched-for destination for holiday prices for the rest of 2020 is Costa Blanca.





“With the pubs closed at home and talk of potential cheap beer prices on the Spanish coast in future, Brits appear nostalgic for a drink or three in the sun by the sea.”

Top Holiday Destinations 2020 are:

1. Benidorm

2. Maldives

3. Las Vegas

4. Tenerife

5. Orlando

6. New York

7. Cancun

8. Dominican Republic

9. Dubai



10. Majorca

Spain is slowly coming out of lockdown, with holiday resorts considering beer prices from just 50p to encourage British travellers to return.

However, a summer holiday is likely out of the question.

Balearics Tourism minister Iago Negueruela said: “There are countries like the United Kingdom that have taken too long to adopt containment measures and that also puts us in a different situation with respect to them.”

Instead, booking a holiday for the autumn and winter is a better bet – although caution is still advised, with the current travel advice to avoid non-essential travel in place indefinitely.