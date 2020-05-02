Coronavirus Cases Spike Upwards in Latest from Costa Blanca South area of Spain

LATEST figures on the coronavirus pandemic have produced a spike in new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours in the Costa Blanca South area of Spain.

One additional death has also been reported in the Saturday briefing(May 2) from the Health Ministry in Valencia.

The Ministry said today that the Vega Baja region had 10 new reports of people contracting Covid-19.

Eight of those cases were reported in the Orihuela health district, with two logged in the Torrevieja health department.

That means there is now a total of 545 active cases across the Vega Baja, split between 382 in Torrevieja, and 163 in Orihuela.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 62 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 47(plus one) dying of the coronavirus in the Torrevieja district, and 15 in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.





The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.