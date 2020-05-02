BREAKING: UK Coronavirus Death Rate Continues to Slow

The number of hospital deaths in England and Wales has risen by 414.

The tragic number was revealed by health authorities this afternoon. England saw 370 deaths, while there were 44 in Wales – bringing the UK’s death toll to 23,777.

No updated figures have yet been released in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Sadly the real number of lives lost to Covid-19 will be higher, as this does not include those who died in care homes, hospices and private addresses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK is past the Covid-19 peak – but England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned the country was “nowhere near the end of the pandemic”.